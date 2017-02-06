Wreck cleared on I-95 NB near Hwy 17 in Richmond Hill

A multiple-vehicle crash that happened on Interstate 95 North near Highway 17 in Richmond Hill Monday morning has been cleared.

Georgia State Patrol and Bryan County Sheriff's Office officials say shortly after 4 a.m., a semi truck was pulled over on the shoulder of I-95 northbound when a vehicle struck the back left corner of the trailer. They say the driver of the vehicle was driving under the influence.

A third vehicle pulled off on the left shoulder and proceeded to dial 911 when another vehicle came along and struck them.

One person reportedly from the second crash was transported to Memorial University Medical Center.

Traffic was able to get around the crash but it was slow-going in the area for a couple of hours. The wreck was cleared and all lanes were re-opened to traffic around 7 a.m.

Here's a live report earlier from the scene:

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.