The Georgia DOT will be installing a shoulder closure westbound on SR 204 Spur/Diamond Causeway on Monday and Tuesday, Feb. 6-7.

The closure will start near mile marker 4 through 6 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days, weather permitting.

GDOT officials say this temporary shoulder closure is necessary for the contractor to do work on slope to complete the run-a-round construction at the Pin Point intersection.

Motorists are advised to reduce speeds as they travel through this and all work zones.

