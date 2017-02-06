Top Teen: Ares Ellis

A local seventh grader is a master of words, winning the Catholic School's Deanery Spelling Bee two years in a row.

Round after round, Ares Ellis spelled increasingly difficult words with ease at the annual Catholic School's Deanery Spelling Bee. With his parents sitting in the front row, Ares made it down to the final two contestants.

"It's definitely one of the toughest things that I can go through as a parent, is to watch my kid compete," said Derrick Ellis, Ares' father.

Ares spelled 'Hebrides' and became the spelling bee champ for the second year in a row.

"It's hard for me, I get very emotional, as you can see, I started crying. It's suspenseful," explained LaToya Stuart, Ares' mother.

Ares competed against 19 other contestants from five local Catholic schools, but it didn't come easy. Ares put in a lot of practice time.

"I've been studying for two to three months now, I think," Ares added.

That's not the only thing on his plate. Ares is a member of Quiz Bowl, Model United Nations, and karate. He has a few folks to credit for his success.

"My mom and my dad, and probably my after-school teachers who always help me with spelling," he said.

That's what makes Ares a Top Teen.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.