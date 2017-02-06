This Day In History: Feb 6

Today is Monday, Feb. 6, the 37th day of 2017. Here's a look at some of the events taking place on this day in history:

1788: Massachusetts became the sixth state to ratify the U.S. Constitution.

1815: New Jersey grants the first American railroad charter to John Stevens.

1862: Forces under the command of Ulysses S. Grant and Andrew H. Foote give the Union its first victory of the war, capturing Fort Henry, Tennessee in the Battle of Fort Henry.

1899: Peace treaty between the United States and Spain was ratified by the U.S. Senate.

1911: Ronald Wilson Reagan, the 40th president of the United States, was born in Tampico, Illinois.

1922: Cardinal Archille Ratti was elected pope; he took the name Pius XI.

1933: The 20th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, the so-called "lame duck" amendment, was proclaimed in effect by Secretary of State Henry Stimson.

1952: Britain's King George VI, 56, died; he was succeeded as monarch by his 25-year-old daughter, Queen Elizabeth II.

1973: Dixy Lee Ray was appointed by President Richard Nixon to be the first woman to head the Atomic Energy Commission.

1978: The Blizzard of 1978, one of the worst Nor'easters in New England history, hit the region, with sustained winds of 65 mph and snowfall of four inches an hour.

1998: Singer-guitarist Carl Wilson of the Beach Boys died of complications from lung cancer in Los Angeles. He was 51.



Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.