Metro looking for Savannah purse thief

Savannah-Chatham Metro Police are working to identify a man suspected of stealing a victim's purse at a Walmart on the 600 block of Ogeechee Road on Nov. 9.

Metro responded to the scene around 11:30 a.m. Reportedly, the victim was standing in line with her purse in a shopping cart behind her when the suspect approached and stole the purse before running away. He reportedly left in a white Nissan sedan.

Investigators later learned that several purchases were made with the victim's credit cards at various stores between Nov. 9 and Nov. 10.

The suspect is described as a black man in his early to mid-30s, standing 5'7 to 5'8 with a slender build. During the incident, he wore a light colored polo-style shirt with a checkered pattern. He is known to frequent a business in the 700 block of West Oglethorpe Avenue.

Any information regarding the suspect's identity should be forwarded to the SCMPD tip line at 912.525.3124. Information may also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at 912.234.2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

