Evans County woman wanted for hit and run charges turns self in

An Evans County woman, Shirley Murphy, faces charges of hit and run and leaving the scene of an accident after crashing into a house early Thursday morning.

The house sits right across from where Anderson Church Road dead ends into Kennedy Bridge Road.

Investigators say Murphy's SUV slammed into a silver car and pushed it into the porch of the house, right up to the front door.

One family member said she heard the tires squealing as it got close to the intersection and then into their yard.

She says she was only a few feet from where her own car hit the house. She then heard voices outside and the SUV pull away. She's thankful nobody got hurt.

"The only thing I could do was just pray it didn't hit anything or it could hit anything outside. Just don't come inside this house," she said.

Investigators used pieces of wreckage to identify the SUV and put out a bulletin for a Saturn SUV and start checking with body shops.

Murphy surrendered at the sheriff's office on Saturday. At this time, investigators don’t know the reason why Murphy fled from the scene after the crash.

Murphy is currently free on bond.

