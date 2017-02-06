Hopeful Horizons satellite office opens in southern Beaufort Co.

Hopeful Horizons, the new Lowcountry agency dedicated to helping victims of domestic violence and child abuse is expanding to southern Beaufort County.

Monday marked the opening of the new satellite office in Bluffton. This location will offer a full array of services provided by the children’s advocacy center, domestic violence programs and Rape Crisis Center services.

They will also have a 24-hour hotline and offer round-the-clock hospital accompaniment services for rape victims.

The CEO tells us this office will help address growing need they are seeing around this part of the county.

“To really have a much stronger presence here in Beaufort County. And again, that is a result of seeing the referrals from southern Beaufort County increase tremendously, based on the population growth. And really realizing and rising to the occasion to know that we need a more permanent space here,” said Hopeful Horizons CEO Shauw Chin Capps.

Hopeful Horizons is the new agency combining Coda and Hope Haven. The two agencies merged last month.

