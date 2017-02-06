Dumpster station temporarily shut down on Rocky Ford Rd. in Bulloch Co.

If you live in Bulloch County, you now have one less place to drop off trash.

You normally see dumpsters at Rocky Ford Road near Old River Road. County Commission Chairman Roy Thompson said he's watched for years as people dumped anything and everything without putting it in the containers. He's also seen people from outside the county drop trash there when the spot is supposed to be for county residents only. He's asking county taxpayers to keep their eyes open for people using the 11 sites illegally.

"If you can get a tag number; if you can take a picture, great. Then, we can literally make a case against them, and they could be forced to pay," Thompson said.

Thompson said he used the site closest to his home and inconvenienced himself as an example. He expects to have the station reopened by the end of the week.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.