Georgia House Bill 51 proposes change to Title IX investigations

Even before criminal charges are filed against a college student accused of committing a felony on campus, they can face serious disciplinary action by the school following a Title IX panel hearing.

Looking to change that process, a group of Georgia state representatives are backing House Bill 51, they say to protect all parties involved, even the accused.

Victims' advocates for those affected by sexual violence are watching this legislation closely, including here locally. The executive director of the Rape Crisis Center for the Coastal Empire says even though this is still very preliminary, any talk about how to better serve victims of sexual violence at the state level is a good thing.

"We are encouraged that the legislators will listen to the advocates who are at the table alongside them as they seek to make amendments to the pieces that are before us right now," said Kesha Gibson-Carter, Executive Director, Rape Crisis Center.

Gibson-Carter points out in Savannah, the majority of reported rape cases happen on or near college campuses. Local State Representative Jesse Petrea is a co-sponsor of House Bill 51 and explains what he hopes it achieves.

"The goal is, is that...let's make sure everybody gets due process. If somebody has committed a crime, they need to be prosecuted to the full extent of the law." Petrea said he got on board with House Bill 51 after hearing stories from parents of students falsely accused of committing sexual assault.

House Bill 51 aims to re-work the investigation process. Instead of allegations of felonies like rape being investigated by a Title IX panel, made up of a minimum of three trained administrators, the investigation will be handled by police, and no disciplinary action should be taken against any student unless they are found guilty or admit to the crime.

Critics of the bill argue victims would be less willing to come forward, and schools less likely to handle allegations properly, but Representative Petrea points out language in the bill still holds colleges and universities accountable.

"If you look at the back of the bill, the last portion of the bill, section C, it basically says that nothing in this bill shall supersede federal statute."

Officials with Georgia Southern University and Armstrong State University declined to comment on the pending legislation.

Savannah State University released this statement:

"We appreciate the Chairman working with us to address our concerns with the initial draft of HB 51. The current substitute allows us to conduct student investigations of code of conduct violations, which is necessary to maintain the safety and well-being of our campus community. We will continue to closely track this bill through the legislative process.”

It's still the early stages for House Bill 51, which goes to committee soon, and Representative Petrea says the language of the bill can change over time, so we'll be sure to watch this legislation for you as it develops.

