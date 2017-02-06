Neighbors on edge after car break-ins on Coffee Pointe Drive

Police are searching for a man wanted after breaking into a car outside of a home on Coffee Pointe Drive.

This happened both late January 16 and early January 17.

Officers say a credit card stolen from the unlocked car was used for several fraudulent purchases. Monday, residents living in the gated community are watching their streets a lot closer. Many saying they did not expect this kind of crime in their neighborhood.

"We thought this looked like one of the safest neighborhoods when we were house hunting and I said, 'well, this is great' and now I realize that nothing's safe,” said Coffee Pointe resident, Obediah Gresham, Jr.

"The cars stay in the garage. If they're not in the garage, they're locked. So, being a little more cautious. Taking some more precautions,” said Coffee Pointe president, Tony Allen.

SCMPD tell us right now, they do not believe this car break-in is related to the break-ins in Sandfly.

