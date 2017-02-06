Utility truck catches fire on Craftsman Rd. in Pooler - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Utility truck catches fire on Craftsman Rd. in Pooler

POOLER, GA (WTOC) -

Pooler firefighters were busy fighting a fire on Craftsman Road in the Savannah Quarters neighborhood off Quacco Road on Monday afternoon.

Pooler Fire Chief Simmons said it is was not a building on fire but a utility truck. He says a tree cutter was using it to clear an area for new homes.

A helicopter was used to drop water on the fire.

No one was injured. No word yet on what caused it to catch fire.  

