Utility truck catches fire on Craftsman Rd. in Pooler

Pooler firefighters were busy fighting a fire on Craftsman Road in the Savannah Quarters neighborhood off Quacco Road on Monday afternoon.

Pooler Fire Chief Simmons said it is was not a building on fire but a utility truck. He says a tree cutter was using it to clear an area for new homes.

A helicopter was used to drop water on the fire.

No one was injured. No word yet on what caused it to catch fire.

