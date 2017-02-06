Hinesville man's custom Falcons car vandalized

A local Falcons fan returned home from watching the Super Bowl to his custom car vandalized outside his Hinesville home.

Devon King said he pulled into his yard, spotted something on the ground next to his car, walked up to it and found that it was his mirror. Then he discovered a window knocked out and spray paint all across the side.

He tells us he's been in contact with police, and they believe the spray paint spells out "Go Pats."

Despite all of this, King says nothing has changed his love of the Falcons.

"It's crazy how people can be so hateful and disrespectful. Like I would never go and destroy somebody's personal property over a football game or period. But, I'm saying there's hard work put into this car. Like, it's just ridiculous that people would do that to somebody's stuff,” said King.

King tells us nothing was taken from the car.

He says this isn't even the first time it's been vandalized. In fact, he filed another police report years ago when it was egged by non-Falcons fans.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.