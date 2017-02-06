Traffic delays expected Friday on Tybee Island during 'Galveston' filming

Drivers can expect delays on Tybee Island because of filming on Friday, Feb. 10 for the independent film Galveston.

According to the Department of Transportation, the delays are scheduled to happen between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Butler Avenue, between First Street and Tybrisa Street.

Galveston is a crime thriller that centers on New Orleans hitman Roy Cady. The film stars Ben Foster and Elle Fanning.

Filming will require intermittent stops of no longer than three minutes. Motorists should be aware that there will be heavy congestion during the hours of filming. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area and consider alternate routes, for example some of the side streets that run parallel to Butler Avenue like Jones Avenue, 2nd Avenue, or Lovell Avenue.

