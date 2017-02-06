Citizens address coal ash concerns at Wayne Co. Commission meeting

Coal ash once again on the agenda at Monday's Wayne County Commission meeting.

Concerned residents filled the seats and lined the walls to learn more about Republic Services' plan to bring up to 10,000 tons of coal ash a day into the Broadhurst Landfill.

One community member, Peggy Riggins, shared her letter with commissioners. Riggins cited research showing the dangers of coal ash and the harm it may bring to citizens and children.

"We are right above an aquifer which provides drinking water for millions of people in South Georgia and North Florida, and an accident could be very catastrophic. Just look at the accidents that have happened already in the United States and the harm that's come to children from things like lead,” said Peggy Riggins, who is against coal ash dumping in Wayne County.

Riggins and nearly 800 other community members against coal ash have signed a petition asking commissioners to enforce a Wetlands ordinance. It states no one can take wetlands in Wayne County for the purpose of bringing in something toxic.

