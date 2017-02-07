SCMPD investigating early morning armed robbery at Parker's on Abercorn Street

Savannah-Chatham Metro police are investigating an early morning armed robbery at a Parker’s convenience store on Savannah’s Southside.

Officers responded to the 10500 block of Abercorn Street near the intersection of Wilshire Boulevard around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday morning for an armed robbery.

According to police, one suspect pointed a gun at a store employee demanding cash. The employee complied as the second suspect took cash and various items from the counter.

The suspects ran out of the store in an unknown direction.

The first suspect is described as a black male standing 6’ 1” and weighing approximately 230 pounds. During the incident he wore a black hooded jacket, a black face covering and black pants.

The second suspect is described as a black male standing 5’ 8” to 5’ 9” with a slim build. During the incident he wore a black hooded jacket, a partial face covering and dark pants.

The store was closed while the investigation took place, but it has since re-opened. No injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing.

Any information regarding the suspects’ identities should be forwarded to the SCMPD tip line at 912.525.3124.

Information may also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at 912.234.2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

