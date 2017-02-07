Evanger's recalls 5 lots of dog food after discovery of euthanasia drug

A pet food company in Illinois is voluntarily recalling five lots in its Hunk of Beef line after a drug that is used to anesthetize or put pets down, was reportedly found in it.

Evanger’s Dog and Cat Food Co. of Wheeling, IL is voluntarily recalling five lots of its Hunk of Beef product because of a potential contaminant Pentobarbital, which was detected in one lot of Hunk of Beef.

According to the FDA, pentobarbital can affect animals that ingest it and possibly cause side effects such as drowsiness, dizziness, excitement, loss of balance, or nausea, or in extreme cases, possibly death.

Although pentobarbital was detected in a single lot, the FDA says Evanger’s is voluntarily recalling Hunk of Beef products that were manufactured the same week, with lot numbers that start with 1816E03HB, 1816E04HB, 1816E06HB, 1816E07HB, and 1816E13HB, and have an expiration date of June 2020. The FDA said the second half of the bar code reads 20109.

According to Evanger’s, the recalled product was distributed to retail locations and sold online in Washington, California, Minnesota, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Wisconsin, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Massachusetts, Maryland, South Carolina, Georgia and Florida.

The FDA said that so far, five dogs had gotten sick after eating Hulk of Beef products with the lot number 1816E06HB13. One of the five dogs died.

The company asked that consumers contact the company with questions at 1-847-537-0102 between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. CT, Monday through Friday and return cans with the recalled lot numbers to the place of purchase for a full refund.

