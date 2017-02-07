Military Job Fair being held at Ft. Stewart

A hiring fair will take place on Tuesday at Fort Stewart.

A number of employers are signed up to be in attendance, including Intel Corporation, Airstreams Renewables and WyoTech.

All military members, spouses and veterans are invited to attend. It will be held at Club Stewart from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. It is free to attend and anyone planning on heading out is encouraged to get there early.

