Free HIV testing events being held for National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day

The Coastal Health District Prevention Program is hosting a free and rapid confidential HIV testing event on Tuesday, Feb. 7.

The event marks the 16th observance of National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day.

No appointment is necessary, and the testing will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at health departments in Bryan, Camden, Chatham, Effingham, Glynn, Liberty, Long, and McIntosh counties.

Also happening Tuesday, another free HIV testing event will take place at Armstrong State University.

Organizers say they are offering no needle, no blood HIV testing with results in 20 minutes, as well as refreshments and a mini HIV Prevention educational workshop. The testing will take place in the Student Union Building from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

