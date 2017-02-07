Tuesday marks 9th anniversary of deadly sugar refinery explosion

Five years ago, the Imperial Sugar refinery in Port Wentworth exploded and burned. The aftermath was full of chaos, grief and devastation. Many first responders still vividly remember that night.

Aerial images taken in the days after the explosion on Feb. 7, 2008 at the Imperial Sugar refinery in Port Wentworth. (Source: CEMA)

Tuesday marks the ninth anniversary of the explosion at the Imperial Sugary Refinery in Port Wentworth.

Each year we remember the 14 lives lost and the more than 40 people injured in the incident that happened on Feb. 7, 2008.

The explosion was caused by a dangerous build-up of sugar dust at the refinery.

Across the street, the blast was not just heard, but felt,



"Tremendous explosion and I hit the ground, said Father Michael Kavanaugh. “I think I was ducking and covering. It didn't knock me down, but something was going on and I hit the ground.



Nine years ago, when there was an explosion at the Imperial Sugar refinery, the plant's closest neighbors became a community's greatest refuge.

Father Michael Kavanaugh was the pastor at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in February 2008 and remembers a long night and quick action.



"Within minutes, the Port Wentworth Police arrived,” said Father Kavanaugh. “They were having a meeting that might at City Hall, which is just a block away. Within, it had to be 20 or 30 minutes, the emergency plan that the agencies work on hoping you never have to use it started to fall into place.”



The job of comforting concerned family members fell to Our Lady of Lourdes and the Port Wentworth community that was drawn there to offer support.



"People would call often and we were almost overwhelmed with the good response, not only from the police, the professionals, the first responders, but with people in the neighborhood offering whatever assistance," said Father Kavanaugh.



Father Kavanaugh says it's hard to believe nine years have passed. But he has been reminded of that night frequently, sometimes powerfully.



"One night eating dinner, the History Chanel was running a show Mega Disasters and the sugar refinery fire and explosion showed up there and I didn't even realize it at the moment, but my eyes started streaming with tears. Maybe it was a touch of PTSD. I had thought about it, lived through it a number of times, I was there to bless the monument to the men that were killed, and I said, wow, I didn't realize how much it had impacted me that deeply."

The site of the memorial, known as Legacy Park, was dedicated to the victims and their families.

The history of the Sugar Refinery dates back to 1917. A group from Texas opened the Dixie Crystals Sugar Refining Plant in Port Wentworth.

In 1997, Imperial Sugar bought out the plant and relocated in Savannah, but kept the name.

The acquisition doubled the size of the company, making it the largest processor and refiner of sugar in the U.S.

