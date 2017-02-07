Construction of traffic circle projects set to begin soon in Bulloch County

Bulloch County will begin construction on two intersection improvement projects along the Burkhalter-Langston Chapel Road Corridor, beginning as early as Feb. 25, with completion expected by mid-August 2017.

These projects will consist of the installation of single-lane traffic circles, also called roundabouts.

The following are the specifics on the projects:

Project #1: Pretoria Rushing Road (CR 342) at Burkhalter Road (CR 585) – Single-Lane Four-Way Traffic Circle having Bike-Pedestrian Integration with the S&S Greenway/Multi-Use Trail. The contractor is Ellis Wood Contracting of Statesboro. The estimated contract amount is $640,344.

Project #2: Burkhalter Road (CR 585/248) at Langston Chapel Road (CR 233) – Single-Lane Three-Way Traffic Circle. The contractor is Mill Creek Contracting of Statesboro. The estimated project amount is $460,200.

Motorists traveling through these intersections should expect delays during the construction period, particularly at peak hours of traffic, as there may be partial lane closures or diversions.

Officials say detours are not expected at this time, and the public will be notified in advance if they become necessary.

Traffic will be controlled through the work zones so please use extra caution when approaching these areas. All of the road construction work is weather permitting.

