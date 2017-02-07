2 teen girls, dog rescued from marsh on Wilmington Island

The Coast Guard says they rescued two teenagers and their dog Monday after their canoe became stuck in a marsh on Wilmington Island.

It was an unbelievable and unexpected rescue mission for the U.S. Coast Guard 7th District. The two teenage girls, ages 14 and 15, were taking a sunset ride out on Wilmington Island when the low tide and darkness rolled in, leaving them and their dog stranded in a marsh, cold and covered in mud. The timing could not have been choreographed any better. The MH-65 dolphin helicopter was finishing some training and heading for home when the girls started using a flashlight to get the chopper's attention.

"It's pretty fortunate and rare that we just happened to fly over someone who needs us right then and there, so it's a special case and they were pretty lucky," said Lt. Andrew Cinque, Rescue Mission Pilot, Coast Guard, 7th District.

The rescue mission was caught on camera as the crew dropped off a rescue swimmer to tend to the girls while the helicopter, which was low on fuel, went back to Hunter Army Airfield to refuel. When they returned, the dog and the girls were lifted to safety and transported to Air Station Savannah around 8:10 p.m.

"Yesterday was definitely a success story. Everyone felt really good at the end of it. When something like that comes, it comes very fast and we just have to fall back on our training. It's just a good thing when it doesn't feel like an emergency stressful situation; it just...it's your job. That's the magical part about it," Lt. Cinque said.

We were told by the Coast Guard that both teens and the dog are in good condition.

