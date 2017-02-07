Morning fire destroys home on Lady's Island

An early morning fire on Lady's Island has destroyed a home.

The Lady's Island-St. Helena Fire District responded to a house fire on Meridian Road shortly before 3 a.m. Tuesday morning. When crews arrived, the entire front of the home was on fire.

The flames were spotted by someone driving by and he made the 911 call.

Officials say this was a two-story home under construction and was set to be completed within a couple of weeks.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

