Man charged in fatal hit-and-run from May 2016 in Okatie

Officials in the Lowcountry say Travis Dawkins was served a warrant over the weekend for his involvement in a fatal crash that killed bicyclist Stanley Morton on May 13 in the Okatie area.

Dawkins was already in jail for assault and battery of high aggravated nature in an unrelated case when he was served with the warrant. He is being charged with hit-and-run involving death.

