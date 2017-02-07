Suspected drug overdose deaths on the rise in Chatham County

The Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department says it is noticing an alarming trend in the community and wants you to know about it before any more lives are lost.

The department shared numbers regarding drug overdose-related deaths. They say far in 2017, six deaths are being looked at as possible overdoses. That's roughly three times the monthly average police saw last year.

A Metro captain said Tuesday that there isn't one particular drug that's been identified as the leading cause of the deaths so far this year.

"Based on our investigations, we've encountered heroin, cocaine and prescription drugs. A myriad of prescription drugs,” said SCMPD Capt. Cary Hill.

As each overdose is investigated, police look for connections that lead to the source.

"We've been successful on a few occasions of taking overdose cases, not necessarily where someone dies but where an overdose was reported, connect them to another overdose and another overdose and then find the link, which typically is the same drug dealer,” said Chatham-Savannah Counter Narcotics Team Sgt. Gene Harley.

SCMPD hopes the startling jump in overdose deaths creates a potentially life-saving conversation between users and their loved ones.

"Parents, friends, family, reach out to those that you know. Stress what we are stressing to you right now,” said Capt. Hill.

Also on the front lines of preventing drug overdose deaths is a woman who lost her own son to an overdose.

"They are everyday people, and you just don't know what they're suffering through,” said naloxone educator and provider, Lesli Messinger.

Messinger counsels and often gives the life-saving naloxone kits to families that reach out, on average once or twice a week, usually to upper-middle class families.

Police say the six who lost their lives to drugs last month don't fit a particular demographic. Victims were black and white, male and female, middle-aged and lived all over Metro's jurisdiction.

In undercover drug-buying operations, CNT agents have picked up what the dealer thought was heroin, that turned out to be fentanyl. A much deadlier substance.

The agent I spoke to says when it comes to heroin and synthetic drugs like bath salts or spice, there's about a 30 percent chance that the buyer is getting what they think they're paying for.

We also reached out to the local Assisted Recovery Center of Georgia office to see what trends they've noticed.

In the past six months, they have treated about 50 patients with alcoholism and/or drug addiction. Since October, the center has seen a sharp increase in the number of opiate drug users.

Since the first of January, they've conducted 18 evaluations for opioid drug abuse alone. Right now, more than half of their active patients are being treated for addiction to opiate drugs.

Of all the opioids ARC treats for, this is a list of the top five: Oxycodone, Roxicodone, Hydrocodone, Percoset and Heroin.

In addition to calling 911 in the event of an overdose, police suggest calling NurseOne, which is Memorial University Medical Center's 24-hour call center. That number is 912.350.9355

