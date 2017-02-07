Beaufort PD looking for laptop thieves - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Beaufort PD looking for laptop thieves

(Source: Beaufort Police Department, Facebook)
BEAUFORT, SC (WTOC) -

The Beaufort Police Department is looking for two suspects who were caught on video stealing laptops from Walmart, 

If you know who these suspects are, please call the anonymous tip line at 843.322.7939. 

