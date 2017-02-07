Beaufort PD looking for laptop thieves

The new APR grades are out, and there are 17 Division-1 schools that are ineligible for postseason play.More >>
A shed fire that spread to the surrounding open area at the Wildlife Sanctuary and Preserve at Bethesda Academy is under control, according to fire officials on the scene.More >>
The Huddle House in Rincon held a fundraiser to benefit the Effingham County Navigator Team.More >>
The man who investigators falsely believed to have abducted a woman and her two children has been located.More >>
Savannah City Council decided at Thursday’s session to move forward with a few crime fighting measures.More >>
