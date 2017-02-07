Bluffton leaders discuss top priorities at strategic planning workshop

Leaders in Bluffton sat down Tuesday to focus on the top priorities for the town.

The Bluffton Town Council, community leaders, and residents all met at the strategic planning workshop to discuss the town's upcoming projects for the new fiscal year. They ran through a list of proposed projects, focusing on six main categories of the strategic plan: community quality of life, economic growth, town organization, fiscal sustainability, infrastructure, and efforts to protect the May River and surrounding watershed. They spoke specifically about making improvements in the historic Old Town District with parking and streetlights, as well as adding more affordable housing options. Mayor Lisa Sulka says the question they're asking is, 'What is the future of Bluffton?'

"Is it affordable housing, which I am very much in favor of? Is it job growth, which we are doing? Is it a relationship with our region, not just along with our counties? So really, just a bigger picture. How can Hilton Head and Bluffton have some common goals? How can Beaufort and Bluffton? How can Jasper and Beaufort counties," said Mayor Lisa Sulka, Town of Bluffton. "I have really been worried about the future and the vision forward. Land use, like parking...and you know, we've grown so quickly, and we're at a good place now to see well we know people like us. So, in five years, what should we be looking at now?"

The town is about seven months into its two-year strategic plan. This is actually the first time the town has adopted a full two-year plan. We'll continue to keep you updated on the latest projects and developments as they continue.

