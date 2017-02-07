Pedestrian injured, 2 vehicles involved in crash on W. 60th and Montgomery streets

The Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department is investigating a two-vehicle collision that also injured a pedestrian on West 60th and Montgomery streets Tuesday morning at approximately 8:45 a.m.

A 26-year-old was driving south on Montgomery Street in a Kia Spectra alongside a 61-year-old, who was driving a Ford F-150. Reportedly, a vehicle abruptly stopped in front of the Kia causing the driver to veer into the F-150’s lane, hitting the vehicle on the left side.

The impact caused Ford to strike pedestrian, 17-year-old Stephen Gardner.

Gardner and the driver of the Ford were transported to Memorial University Medical Center for treatment.

Gardner sustained serious injuries.

Circumstances surrounding this accident remain under investigation by the Traffic Investigations Unit.

