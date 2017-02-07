STAR student, teacher awards luncheon held at Trade & Convention Center

The Kiwanis Club of Savannah, Kinder Morgan and other sponsors hosted the annual STAR students and teachers awards event Tuesday at the Savannah International Trade and Convention Center.

Students and teachers from 18 public and private high schools were recognized.

"All the schools- high schools in Chatham County get to participate and recognize the academic excellence of the students, whether they're in private or public schools,” said STAR Committee Chairman Don Smart.

The student with the highest SAT score in Chatham County is Harrison West, of Savannah Country Day School. He now moves on to the regional competition in Statesboro next month.

If he wins there, West will head to Atlanta to compete for State STAR Student.

