SCCPSS school leaders react to DeVos' appointment

Ten percent of the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System budget comes from the federal government but school leaders fear any future funding may soon be in jeopardy now that Betsy DeVos is the new Secretary of Education.

The school system received more than $50 million this year, the majority of that money supports special education programs and Title 1 schools, which are schools that have a high percentage of low-income families.

School leaders fear if DeVos decides to put more money towards private education, special education programs and the 32 Title 1 schools in the county may be at risk.

"There's always a concern when you have someone new coming into a position," said Alfred McGuire, principal at Woodville Tompkins High School.

McGuire is among many principals who are wondering how the appointment of Betsy DeVos will impact his school.

More than 10 percent of the school system's budget came from the federal government for the 2016 school year, that was about $53.7 million and nearly half of that money went towards 32 Title 1 schools in the county that have a high percentage of low income students and special education programs.

"We utilize that funding to support our students who are in need of the additional services, so we utilize that to hire additional teachers or to purchase resources to support our students," said Mcguire.

Prior to today's vote on DeVos, SCCPSS School Board President Jolene Byrne and other board members went to Washington D.C. last week to meet with Georgia lawmakers addressing their concerns about the potential threats to funding at the local level. They met with Georgia representatives, including David Perdue, Johnny Isakson and Buddy Carter.

"We are hearing that there will be federal move that will be funding private education and there are so many dollars to go around so yes, there is a real concern that these federal dollars will be reallocated to fund private education," said Julie Wade, SCCPSS District 1.

Despite those efforts senators Isakson and Perdue both voted in favor of DeVos.

"I don't want to say it fell on deaf ears but again, in Georgia, that's been the trend for years and we are not seeing education improvements under this new privatization of public education," said Wade.

Most local systems receive a majority of their support and guidance from the state.

We've reached out to other school officials in the area for their reaction to the Betsey DeVos confirmation.

This is what Liberty County Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Valya Lee had to say.

Professional educators understand what must be done day-to-day, week-to-week, month-to-month and year-to-year to ensure our students continue to meet expectations, reach proficiency and achieve academically, socially, emotionally and otherwise.



Regardless of who the US Secretary of State is, we must stay the course and do what it in the best interest of children, their learning and development.

Below are statements made by prominent Georgia and South Carolina politicians and educators about the confirmation of Betsy DeVos.

Johnny Isakson, R-GA

U.S. Senator Johnny Isakson, R-Ga., today voted to confirm Elisabeth “Betsy” DeVos to become secretary of the U.S. Department of Education. DeVos was confirmed by the Senate by a vote of 51-50 after Vice President Mike Pence cast the deciding vote. “Last year, Congress worked hard to return control of education to parents and local school boards, and Mrs. DeVos has demonstrated her strong commitment to follow the intent of Congress as implementation of the Every Student Succeeds Act continues,” said Isakson, a member of the Senate committee that oversees education. “I appreciate her commitment to parents’ roles in education and school choice, as well as her statement of strong support for ensuring that kids with special needs get a personalized education plan. I also pledge to work with Mrs. DeVos in her new position to ensure the rights of all students are looked after moving forward.” As a strong supporter of the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA), Isakson asked DeVos to discuss the importance of the education of students with disabilities during their meeting prior to her nomination hearing. In response, DeVos wrote to Isakson on Jan. 24, 2017, explaining her commitment to protecting the rights of students with disabilities under IDEA. In her letter, DeVos said that the IDEA program is “a wonderful example of what happens when parents are regarded as full partners in their child’s educational decision-making” and that she is “committed to enforcing all federal laws and protecting the hard won rights of students with disabilities.

David Perdue, R-GA

Both of my parents were school teachers and education is something very dear to me. Parents, teachers, administrators, and students all know that one-size-fits-all Washington education standards are not working and it is time to return control back to states and communities. Betsy DeVos shares these same beliefs. She has championed school choice and, as evidenced by her years of involvement, will work tirelessly to improve our education system. I was proud to support Betsy DeVos’ nomination and look forward to working with her to help all students succeed.

Lindsey Graham, R-SC

I strongly believe a President deserves a Cabinet of their choosing. I also appreciate my good friend and colleague Senator Tim Scott for helping guide this nomination through the Senate. “Mrs. DeVos has been involved in education reform for decades. She will bring a new perspective to ensure every child can attend a school that prepares them for the future. As a graduate of Daniel High School and the University of South Carolina, I’m a product of public education and a strong believer in public schools. However, I also believe that if public education fails a student, the system must be pushed to change. It’s long overdue that we bring this type of outside-the-box thinking to our education system. As Secretary, Mrs. Betsy DeVos will bring new energy to the Department of Education.

Tim Scott, R-SC

Thank you, Mr. President. As we close this debate on Betsy DeVos, this debate should really be about public education. I support public education. Education is the closest thing to magic in America. Let me say that again…Education is the closest thing to magic in America. I experienced that magic as a kid growing up in a single-parent household, mired in poverty, disillusioned about life; I nearly flunked out as a freshman. I thank god for public education. But far too many kids, too many millions of kids today, do not have a quality educational choice in their communities. And what does that mean? There is a high correlation between incarceration, high unemployment, and lower lifetime incomes for those students who do not have quality public education. This nation, the greatest nation on Earth, has afforded a kid who almost dropped out of high school to become a United States senator. Why? Because I found a path that included public education and quality public education. So what does it look like in some of our cities? Let me give you an example in Detroit. In English, only 9% of African-American kids meet standards for English. 13% of white kids meet standards or exceeds standards in English. 12.5% of Hispanic kids meet or exceed standards in English in Detroit. We need to make sure that every child in every zip code has a quality choice. The secretary of education cannot -- cannot privatize education. That would take an act of congress. So, yes, we should have a passionate debate about education and, yes, we should make sure -- make sure -- that the focus of that debate is on the kid.

Randy Shearouse, Superintendent of Effingham County Schools

My concern is when education is run by private companies looking to make a profit using public tax dollars. Education for all is what makes this country great and we certainly don’t need to abandon that principle. Overall, the federal government provides very little funding to local school systems when compared to state and local funding efforts.

