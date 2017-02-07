Hinesville PD issues BOLO regarding car break-ins, property damage

The Hinesville Police Department has issued a "Be on the Lookout" for a person of interest in a case involving entering auto and criminal damage to property.

Officials say the person was last seen driving a grey Nissan sedan. He is a white male with sandy blonde hair. If you can identify this person, please contact the Hinesville PD . If you think you see this man, do not make contact with him, and instead call 911. The case agent is Detective Jonathan Greer. He can be reached at 912.368.8215, or 912.408.8277.

