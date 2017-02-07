Good News: Vermont artist inspires Savannah neighborhood

An artist from Vermont is bringing a Savannah community together.

Mary Lacy is a traveling mural artist on a 10-city tour across America to brighten communities with her art.

"I've done Harlem, NY; Chester, PA; I did two in Mississippi," said Lacy.

Now, on her fifth stop, she is in Savannah and picked a wall to paint in the Starland community.

"What's different about this mural is it really is low enough to the ground and wide that a lot of people can have their hands on it at once," she said.

To her, murals give a community an identity.

"That mural can kind of define, 'Oh I'm home.' Or, 'I'm in my place.' Or even if you're not from that area it's like, 'Oh that's near that mural. Take a left at that and then go this way,'" she said.

When Clinton Edminster of Art Rise Savannah heard about Mary Lacy's mission, he wanted to help.

"I was like, 'Hey neighborhood folks, let's paint this mural together!'" he said.

Their goal was to get as many hands as possible painting, and they got it!

"On Friday night, we had about 30 people come up here and they painted some grays and they painted some browns and they painted some greens," said Edminster.

"I've never had so many people on a wall!" said Lacy.

In each mural, she picks a different theme. This time, she decided to focus on bees.

"I knew that this was becoming a food truck lot, and I wanted to think of something that was food-related, but I'm not one to paint cows or chickens or something so obvious," said Lacy.

She also learned the importance of bees in Savannah.

"SCAD's mascot is a bee; Savannah Bee Company; some people have come up and said, 'That's my favorite animal!''

While there's still a lot of work left on the wall, Lacy is very thankful for the community support both here and back at home.

"They're all rooting for me!" she said.

Mary Lacy says this mural will take two-and-a-half weeks. She has about another week-and-a-half left. When she finishes here, her next stop is New Iberia, Louisiana.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.