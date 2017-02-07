Cleveland Coleman extradited to Jasper County, bond denied

A driver involved in the fatal head-on collision that claimed the life of WTOC’s own, Don Logana, has been charged with felony DUI, according to the Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department.More >>
A single-vehicle wreck has closed both directions of the Truman Parkway.
Crews in Savannah will continue to monitor hot spots after a fire near Bethesda Wildlife Sanctuary and Ferguson Avenue.
The Lowcountry Down Syndrome Society hosted its gala dinner, "The Night of Champions", in downtown Savannah on Thursday.
Georgia Southern University President Dr. Jaimie Hebert has postponed a decision on the academic structure of the future university.
Local teens making a difference one pair of flip flops and one clean shower at a time.
