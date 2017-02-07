Cleveland Coleman extradited to Jasper County, bond denied

A driver involved in the fatal head-on collision that claimed the life of WTOC’s own, Don Logana, has been charged with felony DUI, according to the Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department.

According to officials with the Chatham County Superior Court, an extradition order was signed for Cleveland Coleman.

The extradition order was signed Tuesday by Chatham County Superior Court Judge Louisa Abbot.

Coleman is facing felony DUI charges in connection to the crash claiming the life of Don Logana on Nov. 20, 2016 in Jasper County. He was served with options to fight the extradition in court, and he had until 5 p.m. on Tuesday to file a petition of habeus corpus. However, he failed to file a petition and Judge Abbot signed an order for Coleman’s direct extradition to Jasper County.

Officials have confirmed that Coleman was extradited to the Jasper County Sheriff's Office around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday night by the South Carolina Highway Patrol, and will have a bond hearing at the Jasper County Detention Center Wednesday morning at 10 a.m.

Coleman was denied bond and will have his next appearance on May 26 at 9 a.m. at the Jasper County Courthouse.

The driver of the other vehicle involved, Erich Richter, was also charged with driving under the influence on Monday morning and is currently out on bond.

