Immigration policy rally held outside Rep. Mark Sanford’s Beaufort office

Tuesday in Beaufort, groups gathered at Congressman Mark Sanford's office to rally against President Donald Trump's stance on immigration and asking him to support their cause.

There was a large turnout gathered at Sanford’s office, speaking out against President Trump's immigration policies. They came to Sanford's Beaufort office to deliver a letter and to ask him to be their voice in Washington.

"We are one, respect our rights!"

More than 50 people took to downtown Beaufort to rally, chanting, carrying signs and advocating for immigrants in the Lowcountry.

"These are people who are here for the same reason that any immigrants always came here. To achieve their version of the American dream,” said Immigration Coalition Co-Chair George Kanuck.

"We're so dependent on immigrants for every single of our economy. From the golf courses to the hotels that make this such a beautiful place to live,” said Immigration Attorney Aimee Deverall.

That's why the members of the Lowcountry Immigration Coalition wanted to deliver a personal message to their state representative.

"If we can come up with legislation with his great leadership to find a way, a pathway to citizenship,” said Lowcountry Immigration Coalition founder Eric Esquivel.

Rep. Sanford, who is in Washington today, sent us this statement in response to today's rally:

I appreciated the energy and time that was shown in people coming by the office and wish I had been able to be home to hear their thoughts directly.

"This is the heart of the Deep South. This is the heart of secessionism in the Civil War. And we're showing that we're not afraid to be vocal. We're not afraid to stand up for human rights,” said Mitch Siegel, a Bluffton resident.

