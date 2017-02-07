2 suspects arrested in Tatemville neighborhood for alleged drug operation

An operation led by SCMPD’s Strategic Investigations Unit led to the arrest of two suspects on drug-related charges in the Tatemville neighborhood on Monday.

SCMPD had received several tips saying illegal drug activity had been taking place. Detectives saw a vehicle committing several traffic violations.

That vehicle then fled when officers, in a marked patrol car, attempted to conduct a traffic stop near the intersection of Boyd and West 59th streets.

The vehicle was later spotted in a residential driveway in the 900 block of Sherman Avenue, where Martino Buxton, 37, and Leonard Anthony, 26, got out of the vehicle and fled the scene. Both were later arrested nearby.

Officers searched the vehicle and found one handgun, 28 grams of cocaine in crack and powder form and 30 ecstasy pills.

Both Buxton and Anthony are convicted felons.

Buxton is charged with possession of a firearm by a felon and in the commission of a crime, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute cocaine and ecstasy and various traffic charges.

Anthony is charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute cocaine and ecstasy.

Anyone with additional information can contact the SCMPD tip line by calling 912.525.3124 or by calling CrimeStoppers at 912.234.2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and could qualify for a cash reward.

