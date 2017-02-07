U.S. Coast Guard rescues 3 fishermen from boat fire off coast of St. Catherines Island

The United States Coast Guard rescued three fishermen Tuesday off the coast of St. Catherines Island, GA after their boat caught fire.

Coast Guard Sector Charleston Command Center watchstanders received a call around 3:15 p.m. from someone onboard the fishing vessel, “Sea Puppy”, who stated the boat was on fire and taking on water.

A response boat and helicopter from Coast Guard Station Tybee Island responded to the scene. The crew arrived on scene at 4:30 p.m., hoisted the fishermen and transported them to Air Station Savannah to awaiting EMS.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.