South Carolina to cut trees along I-95 in Jasper County to improve safety

Transportation officials in South Carolina say they will be cutting trees along Interstate 95 in Jasper County to make the roads safer for motorists.

It is all part of a proposed project to improve safety by reducing the number of crashes with trees along I-95.

The project would clear trees within 55-feet of the roadway starting at mile marker 0, at the South Carolina–Georgia border. The clearing would continue to mile marker 33.

They would also extend some existing guardrails and construct cable barriers.

Over the last five years, this section of I-95 has seen nearly 1,500 crashes, killing 31 people.

On Thursday, Feb. 9, the South Carolina Department of Transportation is holding a public information meeting about I-95 improvements. It will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. at Ridgeland Baptist Church, 1448 Grays Hwy, Ridgeland, SC 29936.

