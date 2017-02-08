Tornado Safety day 3 topic of Severe Weather Awareness Week in Ga

Wednesday is day 3 of Georgia Severe Weather Awareness Week and the topic deals with Tornado Safety.

Tornadoes can happen any day of the year and many times with little notice. As we move closer to Spring, which is generally our most active time of the year, it is important to know the difference between a watch and a warning.

The National Weather Service issues a Tornado Watch when conditions are favorable for tornadoes to form. A Tornado Warning is issued when a tornado is spotted on the ground or Doppler Radar indicates rotation in a storm.

It is also important to make sure you have a way to receive important weather information. A NOAA Weather Radio and the WTOC First Alert Weather App can give you up-to-the-minute life-saving information.

Always be mindful that the safest place to be during a tornado is in the lowest level of your home in an interior room away from any windows. You want as many walls in between you and the outside as possible. This can help protect you from flying debris.

