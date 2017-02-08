Crash cleared on Quacco Road near Regency Mobile Home Park

Are you getting ready to hit the roads? Are you stuck in traffic wondering what's going on? Looking for a detour? Check WTOC First Alert Traffic optimized for your mobile device.

A head-on collision that happened Wednesday morning on Quacco Road near the Regency Mobile Home Park has been cleared.

Pooler Police and Pooler Fire responded to the crash around 6:30 a.m. Police say one person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

ALERT: Traffic blocked on Quacco near Regency Mobile Home Park due to a crash. Details to come. #FirstAlertTraffic — WTOCtraffic (@TrafficWTOC) February 8, 2017

The wreck was cleared around 7:35 a.m. Traffic is back to normal in the area.

