Crash cleared on Quacco Road near Regency Mobile Home Park

By Jennifer Lifsey, Digital Producer
SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

A head-on collision that happened Wednesday morning on Quacco Road near the Regency Mobile Home Park has been cleared.

Pooler Police and Pooler Fire responded to the crash around 6:30 a.m. Police say one person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The wreck was cleared around 7:35 a.m. Traffic is back to normal in the area.

