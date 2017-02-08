Tractor-trailer rollover crash cleared on Levy Rd in Hardeeville

Are you getting ready to hit the roads? Are you stuck in traffic wondering what's going on? Looking for a detour? Check WTOC First Alert Traffic optimized for your mobile device.

A tractor-trailer rollover crash that happened Wednesday morning on Levy Road at Macedonia Road in Hardeeville has been cleared.

Officials say the tractor-trailer rolled over and landed in the ditch around 6 a.m. No injuries were reported.

The crash had the right lane of Levy Road blocked at Macedonia for several hours. The scene has since been cleared and all lanes are back open to traffic.

