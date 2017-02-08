Public meeting being held to discuss Hilton Head National Project

A public meeting is being held Wednesday to answer questions concerning the Hilton Head National Project.

A proposal to redevelop the golf course was first introduced a few months ago.

Hilton Head National is one of the original golf courses in the area. Developers say they want to expand to allow retail space, hotel rooms, and even an adventure park.

The meeting will begin at 8:30 a.m. at the Greater Bluffton Chamber Headquarters, 217 Goethe Road.

