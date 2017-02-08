JCSO, US Marshals call off search for fugitive around Plantation Dr, Okatie Hwy in Levy

The Jasper County Sheriff's Office and the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force have called off a search in the Levy area near Plantation Drive and Okatie Highway for a wanted man.

Officials say U.S. Marshals were attempting to serve a high-risk warrant Wednesday morning to 42-year-old Henry Marcelles Moore when he fled into the woods near his residence. He was not armed at the time he fled, but authorities say he could possibly be armed and he is considered to be dangerous.

Moore was being served a warrant for kidnapping.

Helicopter flying above, circling area now. Suspect wanted for felony warrant, could be in woods. @WTOC11 pic.twitter.com/DLJRv2HNnA — Jarvis Robertson (@WTOCJarvis) February 8, 2017

Officials told WTOC that after using extensive manpower to search, they do not believe he is in the area anymore.

