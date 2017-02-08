Hunter Army Airfield hosting job fair Wednesday

If you are in need of employment and are a military service or family member you can head to Hunter Army Airfield for a free job fair on Wednesday, Feb. 8.

Organizers say 100 plus job opportunities are available.

The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Hunter Club, 135 Duncan Drive #6015, Hunter Army Airfield, Savannah, GA. It is free to all veterans, transitioning military personnel, National Guard members, Reserve members and spouses.

