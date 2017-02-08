McIntosh County Campus PD investigates missing juvenile

The McIntosh County Campus Police Department is investigating the whereabouts of a missing juvenile.

MCCPD officials say it has been confirmed that 16-year-old Jada Giles, of Darien, left their campus on Friday, Feb. 3 at approximately 2 p.m. with her 17-year-old boyfriend, Dakota Ward of Townsend. The two were picked up by a Fayetteville, NC resident, 17-year-old David Michael Cook, and taken to the Fayetteville, NC area.

Both Giles and Ward have been entered into the Georgia Crime Information Center as missing persons.

