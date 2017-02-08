Emergency officials in GA urge residents to have plan for severe weather events

Tornadoes ripped through New Orleans and the surrounding areas Tuesday, causing major damage to homes and businesses. These storms came about in the very week that Georgia attempts to prepare residents for such an emergency.

Bulloch County Emergency Management Headquarters has a simple but important message: "Get a kit, make a plan, stay informed." We hear that a lot when we're gearing up for a hurricane, but there is a level of readiness we need for something like a tornado, such as the ones Louisiana just suffered, with little to no warning.

The destruction in and around New Orleans can serve as a reminder of how sudden a tornado or other severe weather events can be. Local emergency leaders say it could just as easily happen here, and you could find yourself stranded at home or without power for a day or two. They are urging everyone to have basic supplies at home and to coordinate with your family about what you'll do in this kind of emergency.

"A little bit of prep and a little bit of knowledge about what you'll do and where you'll go, and basically making a plan," said Ted Wynn, Public Safety Director, Bulloch County.

That plan can include the decision on whether your house is sturdy enough in a storm, or if you'll go to a friend or relative's home to ride it out.

For more information on Georgia's 2017 Severe Weather Awareness Week, please click here.

