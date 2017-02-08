First drawbridge to Ft. Pulaski, visitor center bench found in marsh 4 months after Hurricane Matthew

The first drawbridge to Fort Pulaski has been located four months after Hurricane Matthew blew over our area.

An updated aerial photograph of Cockspur Island allowed park staff to find the first drawbridge. During the marshy trek to investigate the bridge, one of the outside visitor center benches was also discovered. The bench takes roughly four people to move.

The distance that both the bridge and bench traveled shows the power and level of destruction that a storm surge can create.

