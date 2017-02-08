Rape suspect indicted after firing shots at officers on Jan. 19

Harry Maurice Scott, 43, has been indicted after a Jan. 19 incident.

A suspected rapist, the Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department and a SWAT team served a warrant at his home on East 34th Street, and shots were reportedly fired at officers. No one was hit.

He was wanted for an alleged sexual assault.

Scott has been charged with false imprisonment, aggravated assault, rape, possession of firearm during commission of a felony, two charges of aggravated assault on a peace officer and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

