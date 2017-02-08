Rincon man indicted on stack of sex charges

A 37-year-old Rincon man has been indicted on sex charges involving a child.

Marcus Wade Tebeau was indicted on Jan. 31 on the following charges: child molestation, eight counts of sexual exploitation of children, cruelty to children in the first degree, and enticing a child for indecent purposes.

Tebeau is currently out on a $91,500 bond and awaiting trial.

