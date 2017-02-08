Multi-vehicle crash causes rollover at Abercorn, 56th streets in Savannah

Emergency crews are on the scene of a two-vehicle wreck at Abercorn and 56th streets in Savannah.

One car has flipped onto its roof in a yard.

A WTOC reporter on the scene says that at least two people have been placed on stretchers for transport to the hospital.

Serious car ax at Abercorn and 56th st. 2 car, 1 flipped into front yard. So far, 2 transported for injuries. @WTOC11 pic.twitter.com/AfKjp6V4Nw — Jarvis Robertson (@WTOCJarvis) February 8, 2017

