Frank Callen Boys and Girls Club facility taken off market, town hall meeting scheduled for Feb. 23

The Frank Callen Boys and Girls Club building at 510 East Charlton Street in Savannah is no longer on the market.

Last week, there was a public release of information that the building on Charlton was put up for sale. After concerns from some in the community, the board has decided to take the building off the market. The board cites, “there was some concern for the organization abandoning its mission in serving the youth of downtown Savannah. Being sensitive to those concerns and being prudent and transparent in its intent, at this time, the Board has taken the building off of the market.”

"As we continue to lose time, we're losing kids out there. And that needs to be the number one concern. We've already waited four years. We've lost four years in negotiations. Now I hope we don't have to wait another four years,” said Frank Callen Boys and Girls Club Executive Director Vincent DelMonte.

A town hall meeting will be held Feb. 23 at 7 p.m. at the Frank Callen facility. The public is invited to participate.

