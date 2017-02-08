2 arrested after late night armed robbery at Burton Food Lion

Two male Burton Food Lion employees were robbed by two masked suspects in the parking lot of the store just after closing Tuesday night.

Investigators say the two suspects - both male and one armed with a pistol - forced the employees back into the store and demanded money. Once inside the store, the armed suspect pistol-whipped one of the victims in the head, while the other served as the lookout. The employees complied and turned over cash from the safe. The suspects got away from the store on foot in an unknown direction, and the sheriff's office was notified.

Deputies responded to the grocery store and met with the employees and witnesses while Emergency Medical Services transported the injured employee to Beaufort Memorial Hospital for treatment. Further investigation led deputies to the whereabouts of the suspects, which was a home in Seabrook. Deputies responded to the location and surrounded the residence. One man came out and was detained. Eventually, two more males and one female came out of the residence. All four were questioned while a warrant to search the house for evidence of the robbery was obtained.

SWAT members and investigators executed the search warrant shortly after 1 a.m. Wednesday morning. The bag of cash and some clothing worn by the suspects during the robbery was recovered. Investigators learned that the vehicle the two used to get to and from the robbery was parked in the driveway, and impounded it to be searched and processed. The pistol was not recovered.

After interviewing the occupants of the home, it was determined that two of the four (27-year-old Terrance Morgan of Yemassee and 25-year-old Joshua Capers of Seabrook) were responsible for the armed robbery. Morgan was further identified as the subject in possession of the pistol. Morgan was charged with robbery while armed with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm in the commission of a violent crime. Capers was charged with robbery while armed with a deadly weapon. Both were transported to the Beaufort County Detention Center and incarcerated without incident.

Wednesday morning, Morgan's bonds were set at $100,000 for a patrol/probation violation, $50,000 for possession of a firearm in the commission of a violent crime, and he was denied bond for robbery while armed with a deadly weapon. Capers' bond was set at $50,000 for robbery while armed with a deadly weapon.

The injured employee has since been released from the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the incident or other criminal activities Morgan and Capers may be involved in is encouraged to contact Sgt. Angela Crumpton at 843.255.3707 or Crimestoppers at 1.888.CrimeSC if wishing to remain anonymous and for possible reward.

